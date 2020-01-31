|
|
Frank C. Hill
Fishers - Frank C. Hill of Fishers, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born on January 11, 1932 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Charles E. Hill and Helen M. (Cooper) Hill.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Linda J. (Rettig) Hill, son Charles F. (Charlie) Hill and sister Elizabeth A. (Betty) Hill. He is the father of Jane (James) Callahan, Jeffrey Hill and daughter-in-law Peggy (Charlie) Hill, grandchildren, Angela Callahan Swisher (Matthew), Christine Callahan, Stephanie Hill Schuck (Matthew), Alexander Hill (Paige), Jennifer Hill Rolfsen (William), great grandchildren Francis and Charlotte Schuck, and sisters, Mary Lou (Hill) Forestal and Martha R. (Marty) Hill.
Frank was a 1950 graduate of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, IN and earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Tri-State University in Angola, IN in 1957. Frank was also a veteran of US Army, serving from 1950 - 1952 in Germany and France. Following college, Frank worked in the fire suppression industry until his retirement in 1999. Frank was recognized by his colleagues for his lifetime contributions to the betterment of the fire sprinkler industry and selected to the Fire Sprinkler Hall of Fame, served as the Chairman of the Indiana Fire Sprinkler Association and was the Chairman of the Engineering and Standards Committee for the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association).
Frank was a long-term member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church (Indianapolis) and then St. Louis de Montfort (Fishers, IN) where he was active along with his wife Linda in several ministries including the Sally Burton Food Pantry and serving meals to the homeless. Frank enjoyed being with his extended family, his many friends, particularly his friends from high school, and serving as the patriarch of his family.
Visitation will be held from 4pm until 7pm with at Rosary service to follow at 7pm on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Road, Fishers. Burial will follow the mass at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Frank may be made to St. Meinrad Seminary & School of Theology, Development Office, 200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad, IN 47577.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020