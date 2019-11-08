|
Frank D. Shepherd
Carmel - Frank D. Shepherd of Carmel passed away on his 93rd birthday, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, of natural causes. He was born October 30, 1926, in Moundsville, West Virginia, to the late Frank Shepherd Sr. and Florence Shepherd. Frank grew up in Northern Ohio and graduated from Elyria High School. He was drafted shortly after graduation into the U.S. Army in May 1945.
Frank was sent to Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX, for Basic Training. He finished his training as a radio communications specialist as part of the U.S. Army's 54th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion. Frank was then sent to the Pacific island of Okinawa in September 1945, part of the U.S. securement/occupation force originally poised to invade Japan.
He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1950 with a B.S. Degree in Business Administration, thanks to assistance from the G.I. Bill. One of his favorite memories was a 1950 road trip from Columbus, OH, to Pasadena, CA, with several schoolmates to see the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the USC Trojans in college football's Rose Bowl.
Frank met the love of his life, Maria Pertik, while both were working at General Electric in Cleveland. Maria had emigrated to the U.S. from Hungary after the end of WWII when Hungary was invaded and occupied by Communist Russian troops. Frank and Maria were married September 1, 1962, and were together for over 65 years. They enjoyed a wonderful honeymoon in the Bahamas, one of their favorite memories. Frank retired from Siemens Corporation in 1991 where he was a Sales/Engineering Specialist in the Electrical Products Division.
He was an avid Ohio State University sports fan, especially their Buckeyes football team. He enjoyed a good round of golf, solving crossword puzzles, and cheering on the Pacers, Colts, and the Butler Bulldogs. He was also a War History buff and enjoyed watching military-themed documentaries and films like "Saving Private Ryan" and "Band Of Brothers." Frank's favorite TV shows were "The Sopranos," "Law & Order," " Ray Donovan," "Frasier," and "Shark Tank." He was also a lifelong fan of Frank Sinatra and Classical and Country music.
Frank had an easygoing, friendly nature and a good sense of humor which helped him make fast friends wherever he would go. He was a member of the Carmel American Legion Post 155 and the Stanley E. Banks, Sr., Post 10003 of Carmel as well. Frank was also an active benefactor of the Ohio State University Alumni Association, particularly the Fisher College of Business.
Frank was preceded in death just months ago in May 2019 by his wife of 56 years, Maria, to whom he was faithfully devoted. He is survived by his two children, William Shepherd of Carmel, IN, and Susie (husband, Eric) Grey of Goffstown, New Hampshire. He was also preceded in death by his younger sister, Mary Steiner, of Harleysville, PA, in 2018.
A remembrance service for family and friends was held at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel on Friday, November 8. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Wheeler Mission of Indianapolis, one of Frank's favorite charitable institutions.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019