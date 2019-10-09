|
The Atteberry family is feeling a gaping hole left by the loss of our beloved patriarch, Frank Dell (Jack) Atteberry. He died September 28.
Even at 91 he was still a boy of 10, building WWII airplane models in the living room and always up for an adventure. The adventures have changed over the years from the Halloween prank of filling the principal's desk with corn to enjoying the occasional lunch and movie at Flix Brewhouse, and photography changed from the Speed Graphic that Corporal Atteberry carried during the Korean War to the iPhone he used to chronicle every family event, including the recent births of three great-grandchildren.
Jack worked at Cicero Wood Products before becoming an agent and agency manager at Metropolitan Life and finishing his career with Blue Cross.
Jack was half of the team of Jack and Jerry, and that team built their first home on 12th Street in Noblesville, Indiana, by hand in the early '50s. That home remains, but Jack and Jerry moved away to Anderson and Kokomo during Jack's career changes. Married in 1949, Jack and Jerry celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year with family in the Westfield home they have enjoyed since moving from Anderson 10 years ago.
Jack's love of model airplanes lives on in his son Jake, a pilot; his love of photography with his son Jeff, a retired photographer; his interest in people with his daughter, Jinger, a psychologist; and his humor and love of family events lives on in all of the Atteberrys who have shared his life. His infectious laugh will echo in our homes from many years to come.
The pain of loss shared by Jeff, Jinger, and Jake is also being felt acutely by their spouses Mary Wade Atteberry, Karen Atteberry, and Tom Bennett; grandchildren Jennifer Atteberry, husband Nick Lopez, and son Evan Jeffrey; Austin Atteberry, wife Emilee and daughter Isabella Kingslee; Ross Atteberry, wife Amanda, and son James Frederick; Emma Bennett and husband John Helmer IV; and Turner Atteberry and Amelia Atteberry.
During his final days, he was reminded that he would soon be seeing his mother again and that she undoubtedly would greet him with a big piece of pie. "I hope it's butterscotch," he replied.
For those who knew Jack and remember that mischievous twinkle in his eye, please remember him with your own slice of butterscotch pie.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019