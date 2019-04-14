|
|
Frank Edward "Ed" Pierce, age 91, of Mooresville, IN died at his residence on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1928 in Rockford, IL to Homer Roger and Hilda Blossom (Andrews) Pierce. He married Donna Jean (Reid) Pierce on May 26, 1950. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Homer Roger Pierce Jr., and infant sister Mildred.
Ed attended George Washington High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the Indianapolis Fire Department as Assistant Deputy Chief after 29 years of service. He went on to serve as the Public Safety Officer at St. Vincent Hospital, retiring after 10 years of service.
Ed was a very social and outgoing person that never met a stranger. He enjoyed golf, fishing, woodworking, and listening to music. He was involved in many organizations and belonged to the Masonic Lodge #312, the Indianapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite, the Murat Shrine, and Royal Order of Jesters.
He is survived by his three children, Gerry Steven (Sandra) Pierce, Nancy Lynn (Steven) Haberman and Christy Ann Pierce. Three grandchildren, Steven (Heather) Haberman, Alison (Andre Miles) Haberman and Jonathan (Leslie) Pierce; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Harold (Joyce) Pierce and Gerry (Bonnie) Pierce.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1-3:00 p.m., service will begin at 3:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur. Military Honors will be rendered as well as a Masonic Service and IFD Firefighters Service.
The family would like to express its sincerest appreciation to all the staff at Meadow Lakes of Mooresville that cared for Ed.
Memorials in memory of Ed Pierce can be made to the IFD Survive Alive Program, 748 Massachusetts Ave. Indianapolis IN 46204, or Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N Rocky Point Dr. Tampa FL 33607. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019