Frank Edward Tolbert
Logansport - Frank Edward Tolbert passed away peacefully at 12:53 p.m. on May 18, 2020 at Millers Merry Manor in Logansport, Indiana.
Mr. Tolbert was born on December 20, 1928 in Bloomington, Indiana. He was the son of the late Lester Crews Tolbert and Glodine Pearl Bender Tolbert.
After he graduated from Bloomington High School in 1946, he joined the army and was deployed to South Korea where he served as a lieutenant in the field artillery.
Upon completion of his tour of duty in Korea, he attended Indiana University and obtained his undergraduate degree in 1952 and his doctor of jurisprudence degree from Indiana University School of Law in January 1955.
On September 6, 1953, he married Sarah Leigh Wynne. Mr. Tolbert and his wife moved to Logansport in May 1955.
Mr. Tolbert associated in 1955 with the firm of Glen L. Miller and George H. Babcock, becoming a partner on November 1, 1958. Mr. Tolbert served as City Judge from January 1, 1960 to January 1, 1979. Mr. Tolbert was joined in his law practice by his son-in-law, James K. Muehlhausen and his brother John Charles Muehlhausen in 1982, R. Todd Groff in 1985, and John Damm in 1988.
After his tour of duty in Korea, Mr. Tolbert joined the 38th Artillery Unit of the National Guard in Bloomington, Indiana. Upon graduation from law school he joined the Kokomo unit where he later served as Battalion Commander. He retired from service as Lt. Colonel of the 38th Infantry Division Artillery in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1967.
Mr. Tolbert was active in the community in the B.P.O.E., serving as Exalted Ruler during 1961-1962; the Cass County Historical Society; the I.U. Alumni Club; Cass County Bar Association; the Republican party, and various other community organizations.
A member of Trinity Episcopal Church since 1989, Mr. Tolbert taught Sunday school for many years and also served on the board of the Nashotah House.
Mr. Tolbert is survived by daughter, Sarah (Sally) Leigh T. Muehlhausen, and her husband James (Jim), and their daughter Jennifer (Jenny) Leigh Muehlhausen Carlos, M.D. (William Graham, M.D.) and great granddaughters Katherine (Katie) Leigh Carlos, Emily May Carlos, Sarah Elizabeth Carlos, and by his grandson, Nicholas M. F. Tolbert.
Preceding Mr. Tolbert in death was his wife, Sarah Leigh Wynne Tolbert, his son Brooks Wynne Tolbert, and his brother, Lester Charles (Chuck) Tolbert.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services will be private.
A Celebration of Life service and Military Rites will be live streamed at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory Face Book page.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frank Tolbert Prize in Public Speaking Award through the Cass County Community Foundation (www.casscountycf.org) or to Trinity Episcopal Church.
Sign the online guest book or leave condolences for the Tolbert family at www.ransfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Marocco Chapel, 119 E. Market St., Logansport.
Logansport - Frank Edward Tolbert passed away peacefully at 12:53 p.m. on May 18, 2020 at Millers Merry Manor in Logansport, Indiana.
Mr. Tolbert was born on December 20, 1928 in Bloomington, Indiana. He was the son of the late Lester Crews Tolbert and Glodine Pearl Bender Tolbert.
After he graduated from Bloomington High School in 1946, he joined the army and was deployed to South Korea where he served as a lieutenant in the field artillery.
Upon completion of his tour of duty in Korea, he attended Indiana University and obtained his undergraduate degree in 1952 and his doctor of jurisprudence degree from Indiana University School of Law in January 1955.
On September 6, 1953, he married Sarah Leigh Wynne. Mr. Tolbert and his wife moved to Logansport in May 1955.
Mr. Tolbert associated in 1955 with the firm of Glen L. Miller and George H. Babcock, becoming a partner on November 1, 1958. Mr. Tolbert served as City Judge from January 1, 1960 to January 1, 1979. Mr. Tolbert was joined in his law practice by his son-in-law, James K. Muehlhausen and his brother John Charles Muehlhausen in 1982, R. Todd Groff in 1985, and John Damm in 1988.
After his tour of duty in Korea, Mr. Tolbert joined the 38th Artillery Unit of the National Guard in Bloomington, Indiana. Upon graduation from law school he joined the Kokomo unit where he later served as Battalion Commander. He retired from service as Lt. Colonel of the 38th Infantry Division Artillery in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1967.
Mr. Tolbert was active in the community in the B.P.O.E., serving as Exalted Ruler during 1961-1962; the Cass County Historical Society; the I.U. Alumni Club; Cass County Bar Association; the Republican party, and various other community organizations.
A member of Trinity Episcopal Church since 1989, Mr. Tolbert taught Sunday school for many years and also served on the board of the Nashotah House.
Mr. Tolbert is survived by daughter, Sarah (Sally) Leigh T. Muehlhausen, and her husband James (Jim), and their daughter Jennifer (Jenny) Leigh Muehlhausen Carlos, M.D. (William Graham, M.D.) and great granddaughters Katherine (Katie) Leigh Carlos, Emily May Carlos, Sarah Elizabeth Carlos, and by his grandson, Nicholas M. F. Tolbert.
Preceding Mr. Tolbert in death was his wife, Sarah Leigh Wynne Tolbert, his son Brooks Wynne Tolbert, and his brother, Lester Charles (Chuck) Tolbert.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services will be private.
A Celebration of Life service and Military Rites will be live streamed at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory Face Book page.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frank Tolbert Prize in Public Speaking Award through the Cass County Community Foundation (www.casscountycf.org) or to Trinity Episcopal Church.
Sign the online guest book or leave condolences for the Tolbert family at www.ransfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Marocco Chapel, 119 E. Market St., Logansport.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 23 to May 24, 2020.