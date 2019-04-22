|
|
Frank Hawthorne Bentz
Indianapolis - October 15, 1930 - December 31, 2018
A child of the Great Depression (but never poor in spirit!), Frank was born on October 15, 1930 in Clawson, Michigan, to Seward Huntington Bentz and Regina (Rohrman) Bentz. The "baby brother" to five siblings (Bob, Rich, Carol, Elaine and Stu), he earned the moniker of "favorite uncle" to several nieces and nephews who sought out and were influenced by what they saw as his playful, loving and thoughtful nature.
Family was Frank's most valued and cherished asset. He and his first love, Melba (Ehm) Bentz were the proud and loving parents of three children: Deb (Mark) Gervais; Craig (Kristine) Bentz; Denise (Derrick) Disney. He was blessed with six grandchildren and one great granddaughter: Dr. Josh (Morgan) Bell; Jake Bell; Kali Disney, Dr. Cameron Bentz; Corbin Bentz; Matt (Cherri) Gervais; Rachel (Dan) Commerford; and Hannah Commerford. When Frank married Jody Peloza Bowman in 1994, he embraced stepson Blake A. Bowman in whose life he played an integral part. Frank left a deeply embedded, loving legacy as a man of integrity, father, mentor, spiritual guide, character builder and all-around role model.
A gathering to celebrate Frank's life is scheduled on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Feeney Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 North Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis; IN.
Do a random act of kindness in Frank's honor and / or consider a contribution to his favorite charity: St. Vincent Hospital Foundation, 8402 Harcourt Road, Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Memories can be posted at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 22, 2019