Frank J. Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Brown

Indianapolis - Frank J. Brown died June 7, 2020.

He was born on July 18, 1935 in Pottsville, PA, the birthplace of his favorite beer, Yuengling!

Frank served his country for three years in the U.S. Army and then attended both Penn State and Ohio State Universities. He spent his career as an accountant working first for the A&P Tea Company in Columbus, OH, and later for Marsh Supermarkets in Yorktown and Fishers, IN.

Frank's passion was woodworking, and he was a true artist.

Frank was preceded in death by his son David Brown, his parents, and three siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue Brown; sons Jerry (Terri) Brown and Michael Brown; daughters Cathe (Ted) Martin, Kristi Walton, and Lynn Greiner; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family is holding private services.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org/donate/.

To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Geist
7855 Cork Road
Indianapolis, IN 46236
(317) 454-7078
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved