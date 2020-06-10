Frank J. Brown
Indianapolis - Frank J. Brown died June 7, 2020.
He was born on July 18, 1935 in Pottsville, PA, the birthplace of his favorite beer, Yuengling!
Frank served his country for three years in the U.S. Army and then attended both Penn State and Ohio State Universities. He spent his career as an accountant working first for the A&P Tea Company in Columbus, OH, and later for Marsh Supermarkets in Yorktown and Fishers, IN.
Frank's passion was woodworking, and he was a true artist.
Frank was preceded in death by his son David Brown, his parents, and three siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue Brown; sons Jerry (Terri) Brown and Michael Brown; daughters Cathe (Ted) Martin, Kristi Walton, and Lynn Greiner; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family is holding private services.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org/donate/.
To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.