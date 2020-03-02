|
|
Frank John "Frankie John" Stanfield
Cloverdale - Frank John "Frankie John" Stanfield, of Cloverdale, IN passed away on February 25, 2020. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224 from 4:00 PM until 7:30 PM with a Rosary at 7:30 PM. A funeral service will also be held in the mortuary at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an on-line condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020