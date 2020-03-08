|
Frank Kelso Martin
Franklin, IN - Frank Kelso Martin 91 of Franklin, IN passed away Wednesday March 4, 2020 at the Indiana Masonic Home at Compass Park in Franklin, IN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Franklin Chapel, 201 North Eastview Drive, State Road 44 Franklin, IN. Friends may call Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street), Franklin, IN and Saturday from 10 a.m. till service time at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Franklin Chapel. Burial will be immediately following the service in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN with military honors conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and Franklin American Legion Post 205 Honor Guard. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020