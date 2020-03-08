Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Kelso Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Kelso Martin Obituary
Frank Kelso Martin

Franklin, IN - Frank Kelso Martin 91 of Franklin, IN passed away Wednesday March 4, 2020 at the Indiana Masonic Home at Compass Park in Franklin, IN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Franklin Chapel, 201 North Eastview Drive, State Road 44 Franklin, IN. Friends may call Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street), Franklin, IN and Saturday from 10 a.m. till service time at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Franklin Chapel. Burial will be immediately following the service in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN with military honors conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and Franklin American Legion Post 205 Honor Guard. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -