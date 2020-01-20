Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Frank Konovsek Obituary
Frank Konovsek

Brownsburg - Frank J. Konovsek

81, Brownsburg, passed away January 18, 2020. His parents Frank & Mary (Milharcic) Konovsek preceded him in death. Frank along with his wife of almost 60 years, Frankie (Bivins) Konovsek, who has survived him, have always been very devoted to their family. Additional survivors include sister Mary Frances (Bob) Mohr; son Frank A. (Debbie) Konovsek; daughters Mary Konovsek, Tricia Luther, Maria (Randy) Ridenour, Julie (Tom) Moran, Susan (Tony) Ray, Jo Ann (Brad) Honey; 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. When Frank wasn't with his family, he was busy with his businesses, Konovsek Building & Remodeling and K & K Cabinets, which he earned respect for his work ethic. Prior to working construction, he worked for Allison Transmission. In 2019, Frank was one of the employees from Allison who was honored at the 50th Anniversary celebration of Apollo 11, for his work on the fuel tank that went to the moon. Frank, an avid golfer and sports enthusiast also had the honor of caddying for the late Pete Dye and his wife Alice. He was a member of KSKJ American Slovenian Catholic Union and the first President of St. Malachy's parish council. The Konovsek's are known in the community for Brownsburg Halloween House which they ran in their barn for 25 years. All proceeds were given back to the community and goes right along with Frank and his wife Frankie's giving nature. Visitation is Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 4-7pm at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Thursday, Jan. 23 funeral services and mass will be at 10:30am at St. Malachy Church, Brownsburg, with viewing an hour prior. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, family ask for contributions to the American Diabetes Association. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
