Frank Meshberger



Indianapolis - Dr. Frank Lynn Meshberger of Indianapolis died on June 13, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Mary Ann, daughter Susan (Frank) Lattuca, son Chrostopher (Kelli), three grand daughters: Evelyn Lattuca (4.5 years old), Vivian Lattuca (10 weeks old), and Eloise Meshberger (3 weeks old), his sister Conny Curry, niece Angie (Voelz), and great niece and nephew Easton and Lily Voelz.



Dr. Meshberger practiced OB/GYN in Anderson, IN at St. John's Hospital for 35 years before retiring in 2011. During his time as a practicing physician, he served as the Chief of Staff and was continuously on the vanguard of new medical technology such as using sonogram technology before it was the norm and conducting bone density exams. In 1990, Dr. Meshberger published "An Interpretation of Michaelangelo's Creation of Adam" in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a theory which is now taught at the Vatican.



An avid art admirer, Dr. Meshberger himself sculpted and painted for years - some of which is permanently on display at Second Presbyterian Church.



A small memorial will be held at Second Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 19 at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made in his honor to the American Diabetes Association.



Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store