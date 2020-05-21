Frank Ray Hommel
Frank Ray Hommel

Greenwood, IN -

Frank Ray Hommel, 89, of Greenwood, passed away Wednesday on May 20, 2020 at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis.

Father Todd Goodson of Our Lady of The Greenwood Catholic Church and Frank's daughter Janet Hommel-Mangas and son in law Steven Mangas will conduct a service on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and also where the service will be live-streamed and friends may connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/frank-hommel. Visitation will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10AM till service time at the mortuary. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, mask and social distancing must be followed. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN with military honors conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard.

A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.








Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Service
01:30 PM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary (live-streamed and friends may connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/frank-hommel )
Funeral services provided by
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
