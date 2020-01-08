|
|
Frank S. Engel
Indianapolis - Frank S. Engel, 58, Indianapolis, died January 7, 2020 at Community South Hospital after a long struggle with cancer. He was born November 2, 1961 in Charleston, WV, to Ted and Ann Prince Engel. He leaves a son, Max, his parents, four brothers, and a sister, and many dear friends who will sadly miss him. A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday January 15th at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., from 3-3:30p. A memorial service will take place there at 3:30p. For a longer version of the obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020