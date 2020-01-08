Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Engel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank S. Engel


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank S. Engel Obituary
Frank S. Engel

Indianapolis - Frank S. Engel, 58, Indianapolis, died January 7, 2020 at Community South Hospital after a long struggle with cancer. He was born November 2, 1961 in Charleston, WV, to Ted and Ann Prince Engel. He leaves a son, Max, his parents, four brothers, and a sister, and many dear friends who will sadly miss him. A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday January 15th at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., from 3-3:30p. A memorial service will take place there at 3:30p. For a longer version of the obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -