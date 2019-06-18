|
Frank Smith
Brownsburg - Frank Smith
age 73, Brownsburg, passed away June 15, 2019. A life-long farmer, he also was a union brick layer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, following the Chicago Bears and NASCAR, and was an avid IU Basketball fan. Survivors include his wife Sandra Smith; children David Franklin Smith and Tracy (David) Gibboney; brother Winson (Donna) Smith; sisters Jean (Marvin) English and Patty (Donnie) Willis; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Wed. June 19 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am Thursday June 20. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 18, 2019