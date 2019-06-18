Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Frank Smith Obituary
Frank Smith

Brownsburg - Frank Smith

age 73, Brownsburg, passed away June 15, 2019. A life-long farmer, he also was a union brick layer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, following the Chicago Bears and NASCAR, and was an avid IU Basketball fan. Survivors include his wife Sandra Smith; children David Franklin Smith and Tracy (David) Gibboney; brother Winson (Donna) Smith; sisters Jean (Marvin) English and Patty (Donnie) Willis; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Wed. June 19 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am Thursday June 20. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 18, 2019
