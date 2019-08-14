|
|
Frank Switzer
Crawfordsville - Frank Switzer, 85, of Crawfordsville, Indiana died at 8:20 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Life's Journey of Avon.
Mr. Switzer was a registered Land Surveyor and a registered Civil Engineer, working for the Indiana State Highway Commission for 38 years. He held positions as Project Engineer, Traffic Engineer, Construction Engineer, Field Engineer, and District Director. Upon retirement, Mr. Switzer was awarded the title of Sagamore of the Wabash by then Governor Evan Bayh for his services to the State of Indiana.
He is survived by two daughters, Yvonne Ratcliffe (Larry) of Indianapolis and Paula Schroeder of Biltmore Lake, North Carolina; and three grandchildren, Dana Ratcliffe, David Ratcliffe, and Holly Schroeder. Also surviving are his sister, Georgia (Bill) Redden as well as seven nieces, a nephew and their respective families.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Friday at Burkhart Funeral Home, 201 W. Wabash, Crawfordsville, with Masonic rites at 7. Funeral services will be at 11 AM Saturday, followed by burial with military rites at Oak Hill Cemetery South.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 14, 2019