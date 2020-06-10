Frank Williams
Frank Williams

Frank Williams AKA James F. Williams Jr. passed away April 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife Susie Williams, Daughter and Son-in-Law Debbie and Jeff Marlott and 3 Grandchildren and 1 Great Granddaughter.

Funeral services will be Saturday June 13, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at 11 am with public viewing from 9 am to service time. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens. www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
