Frankie A. Rimmer
Frankie A Rimmer

Indianapolis - Frankie A. Rimmer, 88, of Indianapolis, died from complications of COVID-19 on May 6, 2020. She was a graduate of Crispus Attucks High School and a hair stylist for many years. She was a resident of Harcourt Terrace Nursing Facility since 2013. Husband James Rimmer and daughter Regina preceded her in death. Surviving family grandson Sean Morris, stepson James E (June) Rimmer, nephew and nieces Roger and Nora Rimmer and Mary A. King.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
