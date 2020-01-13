|
Frankie Tracey
Pittsboro - Frankie K. Tracey
89, Pittsboro, passed away Jan. 10, 2020. She was a member of Pittsboro United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing in several local card clubs. She was a book keeper for Pyrofax Gas for many years. Frankie had a passion for sports and was an avid IU Basketball and NASCAR fan. She loved spending time with her family. Frankie was preceded in death by her husband Richard Tracey. Survivors include her children Gail (John) Moran, Bob (Diane) Tracey, Dixie (John) Harnishfeger, Keith (Lori) Tracey, Kathy Tracey; brother Harold Jackson; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9 am to 12 noon Sat. Jan. 18 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 12 noon. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020