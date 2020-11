Franklin CarsonIndianapolis - Franklin Evan Carson, age 80, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home.Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at One Christian Church, 2901 E. Banta Rd., Indianapolis. The family will receive guests from 11AM until time of service at 1PM. Burial and military honors will be at Greenwood Cemetery.Singleton and Herr Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.