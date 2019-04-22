Services
Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral Home Inc
11411 N. Michigan Rd.
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Franklin Giles
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
IHC
6501 N. Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
home of Larry and Lisa Sablosky
7454 Washington Blvd
Passed away on April 21, 2019. He was 61. Frank was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis. He was a graduate of New Palestine High School and a proud alumnus of Indiana University where he earned his Ph.D. An educator, Frank taught Calculus and Chemistry at Brebeuf Jesuit High School and directed Technology programs at Pike and Lawrence Township Schools. Prior to retirement he served as Associate Superintendent at Perry Township Schools. Frank had many hobbies, including Scuba Diving, and he taught diving for years.

Frank is survived by his wife, Lynn; stepdaughter, Trisha Miller (Sam Goodstein); stepson, Brad Miller(Jae-eun); his brother, Tom Giles (Tina) and his father, Franklin D. Giles. He is also survived by four wonderful grandchildren: Theo, David, Yoona, and Adam. Frank was a longtime member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at IHC, 6501 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, 46260, at 10 am. Family and friends will gather that evening from 7 to 9:00 PM pm at the home of Larry and Lisa Sablosky, 7454 Washington Blvd., 46240.

Donations may be made to the synagogue at IHCIndy.org or Kennedy's Disease Association.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 22, 2019
