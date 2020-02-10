|
|
Franklin Donald "Don" Grable
Indianapolis - Franklin Donald "Don" Grable 86 of Indianapolis passed away February 06, 2020 Don was born on March 09, 1933 in Brazil, IN to Frank and Bertha (Brown) Grable. Don grew up on the family farm in Clay City, IN. In 1954 he married the love of his life Rose Marie Stewart. Don was a graduate of Indiana State University. He began his teaching career in Williamsport, IN before moving to Indianapolis in 1964 where he began to teach at Ben Davis Jr High School. He continued his career where he worked for the Indiana State Teachers Association as a Uniserve Director serving teachers across Central Indiana. Don was preceded in death by his brother David Grable. Calling will be held on Thursday February 13, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 4-7 pm. On Friday February 14, 2020 there will be a mass at St Christopher Catholic Church at 11 am. Don is survived by his wife Rose Marie Grable, his children Donald Michael (Mary) Grable, Karen (Mike) Mansfield, Teresa (Doug) Hvidston, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Burial will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute at 11 am. Online condolences and a video tribute may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020