Franklin "Frank" Miroff
Indianapolis - Always forward thinking, Frank prepared his obituary as a final gift to his family.
A lifetime resident of Indianapolis, died on the 18th day of September at the age of 82. A graduate of Shortridge High School, Indiana University and its McKinney Law School, a life member of the IU Alumni Association and a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. He was proud to have been the president of his pledge class, the recipient of the Best Senior Award and after college served in several capacities in regional positions for ZBT. While in law school, he was on the law journal staff briefly and the National and Interdivisional Moot court teams representing the school arguing in Chicago and Bloomington. He received the AFNB and A. Bradshaw Patrick Awards for his moot court participation.
He retired after more than 48 years of active practice, having litigated matters at the trial level, Appellate, Indiana Supreme Court, U.S. District Court, and 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. He had two of his cases in the U.S. Supreme Court where the Court found the Indiana obscenity law unconstitutional. In the last half of his career, he concentrated on family issues, custody and adoption. He had the joy of handling over 300 adoptions, was named as "Number One" family law attorney in Indianapolis in several different publications and listed in the "Best Lawyers in America" from its initial publication for more than 25 consecutive years until his retirement. (Caveat: A compendium of rumor is still rumor!) He was also part of a USA Today article about family law in Indiana. He had the honor of handling many high profile cases, both locally and nationally. He was elected a Fellow to both the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and the American Academy of Adoption Lawyers. He co-authored two nationally published books on adoption, lectured at an American Bar Association Seminar as well as more than thirty State and local Bar Association seminars and taught regularly at the IU Law School. He was a charter member of the Indianapolis Bar Foundation, served on the Legal Aid Society Board, the I.U. McKinney Law School Alumni Board for several terms, Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation Board for several terms, Jewish Community Center Board, Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) for several terms, Jewish Welfare Federation Board, and was a recipient of the David Cook Award (JCRC) for his volunteer participation in the Jewish and general community. He was a member of the Marion County Municipal Court Judicial Nominating Commission and served as the chairman of a Marion County Cancer Society
Fund Drive. He was also the Democrat nominee for Marion County Superior Court Judge, Room 4, in 1970.
He is survived by his wonderful, stylish and talented wife, Susan Maisel-Miroff, M.D.; his "perfect" children, Laura (Lester) Binegar and Andrew "Drew" (Mela) Miroff; his "more than perfect" grandchildren, Dara Binegar and Colina and Izzy Miroff; his step-daughter, Lisa (John) Berry and her equally "perfect" children, Matthew, Cici and Christopher.
Frank wanted to thank the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, the "Care Group", Marquette and the entire nursing corps for their expertise and good humor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ACLU, WFYI, Indiana University, St. Vincent Foundation. Also, please hug an aging former softball player in his memory.
Funeral services will be private in Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation's North Cemetery, friends and colleagues may view the service, sign the guestbook or leave a message of condolence, by visiting Frank's on-line obituary www.arnmortuary.com
Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services.
May his memory be for a blessing.