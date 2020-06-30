Fred B. McCashland
Indianapolis - Fredrick B. McCashland of Indianapolis died peacefully in the morning of June 24th after an extended and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 86 years old.
Fred will forever remain a larger than life member of the Brebeuf Jesuit and greater Indianapolis family, touching hundreds if not thousands of lives as an esteemed teacher, counselor, and dedicated servant to his community. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather (and great-grandfather), Fred shared 45 years of marriage with the love of his life, Gail McCashland. While his heart forever belonged in Indiana, Fred treasured the summers he spent with Gail on the stunning coast of Maine, allowing him a spiritual serenity and a delightful respite from the demands of his career.
Whether family, friend, or a former student, Fred would greet you with genuine exuberance by enunciating your name in his signature baritone followed by an emphatic "God love you". When you heard it, you knew he meant it. He loved profoundly his family, his community, his church, and his country. That is what defined him to his core.
Fred spent his childhood years in Richmond, Indiana until he left to attend Iona College in New Rochelle, New York, then a young private college founded just a decade earlier by the Congregation of Christian Brothers. There Fred received his B.A in American History & American Government. Fred would continue his studies at the University of Notre Dame where he received his M.A. in American Government and International Relations.
In 1965, he found his lifelong calling when he joined the faculty of Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis. For the next 34 years, Fred taught American history and senior class government, introducing generations of students to the political writings of Burke, Locke, Montesque, and the Federalist Papers, offering a deep exploration into the philosophies that underlay this great American experiment. Applying these lessons of history, Fred would then turn his attention to an examination of modern American governance which included annual visits by guest luminaries such as the late Indianapolis Mayor and US Senator Richard Lugar. Teaching was a passion for Fred and in turn he demanded of his students serious work and intensity of thought. It was a stimulating, rigorous, and infectious environment for all blessed with the privilege of attending Mr. McCashland's class.
Fred's service to the Brebeuf community reaches far beyond his remarkable career as a teacher. Throughout those years, he also served as Director of Development, Dean of Students, Assistant to the President, and President. But perhaps equal to his passion for teaching, Fred cherished most his role as a counselor helping young minds navigate their way through the challenges of their teenage years. He was a careful compassionate listener gently dispensing personalized insight and advice to those who sought his guidance.
Fred's contributions extend well past his retirement from Brebeuf and continue to this day. He served on the Board of Trustees, he was a founding member of the Brebeuf Archives Committee, established the Fred B. McCashland Endowed Scholarship Fund, and launched the annual Fred B McCashland Outstanding Alumni Award. In recognition of his selfless lifelong service to Brebeuf, Fred was awarded in 2010 the Echon Educator Award. This award is given to current or former faculty and staff who "exemplify the fundamental Ignatian principals and values of Jesuit education."
While Fred took nothing more seriously than politics, he also embraced it with the joy and fervor of the most spirited collegiate sports fan. His team was the Republican party as evidenced by his home office, which was adorned with personized photos of GOP presidents, senators, & congressmembers alike. On his wall also hung a great collection of historic GOP campaign buttons and the room included an oversized bald eagle statue as well as scores of whimsical elephant tchotchkes given to him by family and friends over the years.
His outward devotion to party however, belied Fred's true bipartisan humanity. As a unique testament to his character, Fred was twice awarded one of Indiana's highest honors, the Sagamore of the Wabash, by both Republican Governor Robert Orr and Democratic Governor Frank O'Bannon. This award is bestowed upon the honoree "distinguished by his (her) humanity in living, his loyalty in friendship, his wisdom in council, and his inspiration in leadership." To be the recipient of this honor from both sides of the aisle was perhaps one of Fred's proudest accomplishments.
In 2010 Fred was appointed by Governor Mitch Daniels to the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission as one of three non-lawyer members of the seven member commission. The commission is tasked with vetting and submitting to the Governor the three most qualified applicants for each vacancy on the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, or Tax Court. While Fred embraced the hard and rewarding process, it was the bi-partisan make-up of the commission and its non-partisan deliberations he relished most about the experience.
Though he committed his life to education and civic discourse, to be surrounded by his family was what brought Fred his greatest joy. In retirement, the Mr. McCashland that had dedicated so much excellence to the Brebeuf community gave way to Grampy Fred, now devoting that same spirit, energy, and guidance to his growing family. He held a magnetic attraction for his grandchildren and when engaged with any of them, they had no doubt he was giving them his full attention. It was hard to say who was enjoying the exchange the most and it was beautiful to watch. He will be dearly missed by all.
Fred was preceded in death by his sons, Buzzy Borinstein (Joseph Jr) and John Borinstein, his daughter-in-law, Lisa Borinstein, and his grandchildren, Luke Borinstein and Emma Borinstein. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gail Cooper Borinstein McCashland, his children, Cathy Borinstein, Bill Borinstein (wife Pam), Bob Borinstein (wife Jeanne), Patrick Craine (wife Karen), Melissa Hinshaw (husband Seth), and Jackie Craine and he leaves behind 14 grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Eva Hufnagel.
Due to precautions surrounding the COVID-19 response, a private family service will be held at Brebeuf, but will be live streamed for the public. The live stream broadcast can be accessed at 11am on Saturday July 11 through Brebeuf's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/brebeufjesuitprep. The family asks that contributions be made to either the Fred B McCashland Endowed Scholarship Fund through Brebeuf, Rock Steady Boxing (a critical fitness therapy program for those fighting Parkinson's), or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.