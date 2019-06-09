|
Fred E. Schlegel
Indianapolis - Fred E. Schlegel died on Memorial Day, May 27th at his home in Altadena, California.
Fred was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on July 24, 1941, to Dorothy and Bruce Schlegel. He attended Broad Ripple High School where he was editor of the school newspaper, graduated from Northwestern University with honors, and received his JD with distinction from the University of Michigan Law School.
Chair of the Indiana State Bar Association's Utility Law Section in the 1990s, Fred practiced with Faegre Baker Daniels for 50 years.
A lover of the arts and sports, Fred was an outstanding leader in the Indianapolis community. Governor Otis Bowen honored him with a Sagamore of the Wabash award in 1975. He served as chair of the board of directors and member of the board of trustees for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, was president of the board of Early Music Indy; and served as a member of the board of directors of the Indiana Repertory Theatre and the Arts Council of Indianapolis. Fred was also treasurer of the board of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.
Fred had an enduring love for sports. He served as a clubhouse boy for the Indianapolis Indians in the 1950's, played baseball at both the high school and college level, and enjoyed nearly 50 years on the tennis court.
Fred will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years, Jane, and his son Charles (Mindy), daughter Alexandra Alderman (John), and son-in-law Burt Hara. Eight grandchildren survive him: Nick (Marcos), Mayumi, Madeleine, Daniel, Olivia, Lucy, Adeline, and Ash. His daughter Julia Hara predeceased him as did his brothers Bruce and Louis.
A service in remembrance of Fred Schlegel will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on June 29th at 4PM, 3243 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019