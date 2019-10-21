|
|
Fred Eugene Lawrence
Indianapolis - Fred Eugene Lawrence passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age 69. He was born in Boston, MA on June 14, 1950 to the late Dr. Fred Eugene and Catherine Lawrence. Fred grew up in Indianapolis and graduated from Arlington High School in 1968, attended Ball State University graduating with a degree in Radio and Television production. He worked for many years at WTTV 4 and in the free-lance TV production of Big 10 sports. Fred completed a Bachelor's Degree from IVY Tech in electrical engineering and electronics and worked at Woodmizer Company in Indianapolis until his retirement. Fred enjoyed life, while capturing every moment through his camera lenses. Fred was an avid sports car and auto racing fan. Auto racing was a passion shared with his sister and father and they attended many events together. Fred's pride and joy was his 1958 356a Porsche Speedster given to him by his father. He and his father were active in the Central Indiana Region Porsche Club of America. Fred attended several national Porsche Parades with the speedster as well as multiple 356 Registry driving events.
Fred's hobbies included photography, traveling, constructing model cars, needlework such as counted cross stitch, model trains, stamp collecting, coin collecting and 60-70's rock music.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Marsha Lawrence; sister, Cathi Clark (Randy) and many other family and friends.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Central Indiana region of the Porsche Club Of America (CIRPCA) with a note saying "Fred Lawrence memorial."
Memorial Gathering will be held from 1:00pm-3:00pm with the service immediately following at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. Indianapolis on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019