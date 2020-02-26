|
|
Fred F. Brattain
Indianapolis - Fred F. Brattain, 97, was born May 27, 1922 and raised in the small town of Carmel, IN. Fred passed away February 22, 2020 "in his own bed in his own home" per his wishes. Promises kept!
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ellen (Jessup), parents Otis and Ina, brothers, Arnold and Vernon (Peanut) and sister, Erma Moffitt.
Survivors include daughter, Linda McCord (Paul); son Gary Brattain (Sheila); grandchildren, Brian Streu (AZ), Tara Frederick (CA), Garen Brattain (IN), and Bonnie Deady (VA); great- grandchildren, Bronson, Bennett, Gavin, Nola, and Leo.
Fred was a proud WWII Navy veteran and served aboard the submarines Sea Poacher, Skipjack, and Artule as a Master Electrician. His 42 year career at Indiana Bell Telephone Company ended as a Manager in Yellow Pages. He was a 73-year life member and Past Commander of Carmel Legion Post 155. He had also been a volunteer on the Carmel Fire Department.
Visitation will take place Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1-3:00 pm in Bussell Family Funerals. A grave side committal will follow in Carmel Cemetery with Blessing by daughter-in-law, Sheila. Military Honors will also be conducted.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Fred's complete obituary.
Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020