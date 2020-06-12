Fred Graham
Fred Graham

Indianapolis - Fred Graham, 83, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020. On Tuesday, June 16, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m.~12 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
