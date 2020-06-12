Fred Graham
Indianapolis - Fred Graham, 83, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020. On Tuesday, June 16, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m.~12 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Indianapolis - Fred Graham, 83, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020. On Tuesday, June 16, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m.~12 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.