Fred Graham
Fred Graham

Indianapolis - Fred Graham, 83, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020. On Tuesday, June 16, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m.~12 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
JUN
16
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
1 entry
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
