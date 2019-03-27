Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
at the church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
Carmel - Fred H. Baade, 89 of Carmel, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Fred was born January 5, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Henry and Charlotte Baade. He served in the US Army during WWII.

Fred was a barber; for nearly 40 years he operated his barber shop in the Professional Office Building at St. Vincent Hospital. He had his barber training in Germany, where his family moved, and he lived until he was 21. After retirement, he went to work for Butler Barber shop in Carmel, retiring again in 2015.

Fred was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, The German Club and Liederkranz.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday, March 28 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, with calling at the church from 11:30 am until the time of the service.

Fred is survived by his wife, Herta and son, Erik F. Baade. He was preceded in death by his sister in Germany.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 27, 2019
