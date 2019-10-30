|
Fred "F.E." Harding
Indianapolis - Fred "F.E." Harding passed away on Sunday October 27, 2019 of COPD. Fred was President and Owner of F.E. Harding Asphalt Companies. Fred was born in Indianapolis on August 31, 1938. He attended Washington High School and served in the U.S. Army in 1958-1959. Fred decided not to attend college. He thought he was ready for business. After working for several "paving contractors", he decided he could sealcoat better than them, and in 1960, Fred launched his own sealcoating business.
After two years in business, Fred developed a 20,000 gallon bulk system and was buying his sealer by railroad car. After his fourth year, he was one of the largest sealcoat contractors in Indiana. At this point, Fred also decided to get into the asphalt business, paving driveways and small parking lots. He always stressed quality workmanship to all of his employees. He has to be the best in the business, sometimes even losing money, but it had to be right.
Over the next few years his business grew rapidly, doing bigger jobs commercially, industrially and also road paving. During this time Fred purchased the finest paving equipment available so he could compete at a very high level.
In 1983, Fred had the best opportunity of his lifetime. He purchased his own asphalt plant. By owning his own plant, he could manufacture asphalt cheaper and be more competitive on larger jobs. Today F.E. Harding Asphalt Company is an approved INDOT contractor and the asphalt plants are also INDOT approved. A special thanks to Charlie Pea who operated the plant for more than 25 years. His job was to keep running, and that he did.
Fred would like to pay special thanks to Claude Brillhart, owner of Indiana Asphalt Company. He mentored Fred, gave him advice and played a major role in Fred's success. Fred said that he would never forget him and he never did. Mr. Brillhart taught Fred how to read blueprints, measure jobs and he is one of the reasons why Fred was successful. He definitely played part in Fred's legacy.
In 1995, not forgetting his roots on how he started his business, Fred teamed with his son, Mike Harding and started a company called F.E. Harding Asphalt and Maintenance Company. Their goal was to become the largest maintenance company in the midwest and offer clients like Walmart, a one-stop shop. They did it all - cleaning, crackfill, infrared, sealing, digout repair, striping, complete asphalt services, and concrete paving. This proved to be the best decision Fred and Mike made because over the next 21 years, their business skyrocketed, even being highlighted on the front page of "Pavement Maintenance" magazine several times.
Fred would like to thank all of his employees over the past years. "You men and women are the best". Without them we would not be here today. A special thanks to Crawford Jones for looking after Fred over the years. Our paving crews, crackfill crews, striping, dig-out, infrared and concrete crews are the best in the business.
Fred and Mike also enjoyed hosting a 500 party at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on "Carb Day". "Customer Appreciation Day" has grown to be one of the largest, if not the largest, party on Carb Day. Since Carb Day was moved to Fridays, our clients and friends have that day off to go to the track and have a good time, and they always did. The Hardings feed over 2,500 people in three hours and give away door prizes galore. All guests receive garage passes. Q95 radio broadcasted live from the Hardings' party. They also had special guests from the racing world - Arie Luyendyk, Johnny Rutherford, Al Unser, Jr. etc. Fred also had a love for the 500 Bagpipers and their President, Doug Hardwick. they performed every year for the Hardings. The Hardings also have a suite on the second turn where many celebrities and friends came to have a good time, including the Bagpipers. Recently Doug Hardwick named Fred an honorary member of the Bagpipers, and that friends, is love.
Other than asphalt, Fred enjoyed playing golf, once being a 7 handicap; however, he never had a hole-in-one. He also enjoyed Colts Football. Fred loved Purdue University and Purdue sports. He was a season ticket holder, and was a member of the President's Council and John Purdue Club for over 50 years.
Fred loved to visit his home in Sarasota, Florida (Lakewood Ranch), where he and his wife, Joni, enjoyed playing golf and partying with all of their friends. He also owned a home in Okeechobee, Florida where he enjoyed bass fishing. For 27 years he chased bass and was quite good at it. Yes, he caught a 10 pounder.
He also enjoyed sports cars, owning several Lamborghinis. He loved his home on Geist Reservoir boating and water skiing with his family and friends.
Fred would like to thank Dr. Kevin McCallum and his entire staff for all of their support and help during his lifetime. Fred really kept them busy. They were wonderful. He would also like to thank Dr. David Roe and IU Health Hospice.
Fred was preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta Jane Harding, his parents, Paul G. Harding and Hilda Harding, his three brothers - Ronald P. Harding, James I. Harding, and Paul G. Harding, Jr, and granddaughter Jessica Hellyer.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Johanna (Joni) Harding; sons, D. Michael (Azure) Harding, Jeffrey C. Harding, and Jerry L. (Kim) Hellyer; daughters, Theresa Harding Blanton, and Nicole (Tony) Harding Chopp; grandchildren Fred Blanton, Andy Blanton, Alex Blanton, Courtney Blanton, Cody Chopp, Laci Chopp, Madison Harding, Tony (Meagan) Hellyer, and Katie Hellyer; great grandchildren, Kaylee Hellyer, Gabrielle Hellyer, Harper Hellyer, and Finley Hellyer, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Monday November 4, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), where a celebration of life will begin at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, you can keep your money and buy yourself a cocktail of your choice "Cheers to Freddie", or you can donate to the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019