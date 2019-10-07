|
Fred Harrison Wood
Indianapolis - Fred Harrison Wood, 96, passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 1, 1923 to Myrtle Cordelia Matlock Lamar Wood and Lewis Witham Wood. He was a skilled basketball team player at Broad Ripple High School, from which he graduated in 1941. Fred enlisted in the Navy V12 program in 1942 and moved to the Marine Air Corps in 1944. He served in the Pacific as a fighter pilot flying Corsairs. He resigned as Captain in 1945. He was recalled to Korea to fly helicopters from 1952 to 1954.
Fred was a skilled mason and, over the years, he hand-built a lake cabin that his extended family enjoyed for decades and built fireplaces in the homes of family members and friends. He was one of the first independent wholesale distributors for Little Debbie Snack Cakes, a career he successfully pursued for over 30 years.
Fred was very talented at making and building things. In so many instances, he would make things and Shirley would paint/stain/finish them. They made a great, creative team. In retirement, he taught himself how to make stained glass, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and hand-made bird cages and canes for all his friends. He enjoyed spending weekends at his lake house and fishing. Fred loved his family and friends and was blessed to have wonderful neighbors who were great friends. He was an active member at Christ Lutheran Church and helped with many projects there.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and his loving wife, Shirley.
He is survived by his children: Anne Hickman (Fred), David Wood (Gail), Lea Evans, Gregg Wood (Vickie), Tracy Wood (Cindy); brothers Leonard and Doyle; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the wonderful people with Seasons Hospice and Riverwalk Village.
A brief memorial will take place at Christ Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. Donations can be made in Fred's honor to Christ Lutheran Church at 345 N Kitley Ave, Indianapolis IN 46219.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019