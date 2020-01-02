|
Fred I. Frisch
Indianapolis - Lauded real estate professional, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away on December 31, 2019 with his family by his side. Fred was born in Indianapolis on October 19, 1935 to the late Blanka and Leon Frisch. He was a graduate of Shortridge High School, attended Michigan State University, the University of Louisville and graduated from the University of Miami in 1957 with a BA in Business Administration. Fred began his career in family businesses; Stop N' Shop (Grocers), and Potter Material Service (Masonry). In 1971 Fred earned his real estate license and formed his own company. He is highly regarded among his peers for his commitment to the Indianapolis community and its commercial real estate development. In 1984 he became Chairman of the Commercial Industrial Marketing Group, (CIMG), a division of the Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of Realtors. He was most proud of convincing CIMG to donate excess funds in order to provide Christmas presents to the needy on an annual basis. Fred is a member of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck and a past president of their Men's Club. He was on the board of directors of the Hooverwood Jewish home where he spent the final years of his life as one of its most beloved residents, being remembered for his smile and kindness to others. Fred is survived by his devoted family, loving wife of 62 years, Rochelle "Shelley" Frisch; children, Caryn (Rudi) Scheidt and Dan Frisch; grandchildren, Rachel (Kyle) Polack, Lindsay Scheidt, and Ryan Scheidt; great grandson, Ezra Leon Polack; sister, Frances (Norman) Ochstein; and sister-in-law, Marsha Frisch. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack Frisch. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Kaufman-Schuchman chapel at Congregation Beth-El Zedeck. Burial will follow in Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, 600 West 70th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260, Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) or of the donor. Friends may leave a message of condolence by visiting www.arnmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020