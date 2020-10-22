Fred Mark



Indianapolis - Fred Mark, age 83, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his daughter's home in Wonewoc, WI. He was born on January 13, 1937 in Canton, China, the son of William and Leah (Chan) Mark. Fred emigrated from China as a teenager.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother William Mark; in-laws Gustavo Valdivia and Graciela Hernandez.



Fred is survived by his wife Debora; children Esther (Gordon) Demaske of Wonewoc, Giovanna Golden (Michael Waters) of Georgia, and Dominic (Erica) Mark of Florida; grandchildren Tyler, Olivia and Hunter; step-grandchildren LeaAnn and Brent; sister-in-law Susan Mark of Indianapolis, IN; niece and nephews Lisa, Mathew, Samuel and Timothy; along with other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:30 P.M. at the Flanner-Buchanan Funeral Home, 10722 East Washington Street in Indianapolis, Indiana. A prayer service for Fred will be held at 12:30 P.M. with Father Michael O'Mara officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Washington Memorial Park East Cemetery.



The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, WI, is assisting the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store