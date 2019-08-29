|
Fred O. Towe, Jr.
Greenwood - Fred O. Towe, Jr., 71 of Greenwood passed away on August 24, 2019.
He was a 1975 graduate of Indiana University School of Law in Bloomington. He was a Union Lawyer. Fred was a partner in Fillenwarth, Dennerline, Groth and Towe, LLP Law Firm in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He loved his work and family. He enjoyed reading, playing golf and woodworking.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be received to the family at www.flinnmaguire.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019