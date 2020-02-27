|
Fred Raphael Dallas, MD
Fred Raphael Dallas MD, FACS, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 22, 2020 at 95 years old. He was born in California to Dorothy and Ronald Dallas on December 18, 1924.
Fred (Ray as nickname) had a childhood in California filled with wonderful boyhood adventures that he enjoyed telling. Upon entering the armed forces, Fred was selected to the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) to become a physician. After undergraduate classes in Chicago, he finished his degree at Indiana University School of Medicine in 1951. Although Fred's future wife, Mary Elizabeth Booth, attended Indiana University Medical School at the same time, they did not yet know each other. Fred went back to California to continue his surgical training where in his second year, Mary Elizabeth Booth, of Sharpsville, Indiana, came for her medical internship! Fred and Marybeth were married January 2, 1954 while Fred was stationed in Germany as a practicing physician. Fred returned to Indianapolis where he completed his residency in Urology. His medical practices were at Community Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Fred had an expansive curiosity. He enjoyed reading about diverse subjects and traveling to new places with Marybeth. Fred was amazingly creative. He had hobbies of making beautiful woodworking and jewelry to extensive landscaping endeavors. Over time, he experimented with playing guitar (that he had made), piano, organ and saxophone. Fred has a special place in many hearts in the way he loved to share his interests and graciousness with so many people, often imparting life lessons that will remain with us.
Fred is survived by daughter, Carol Lenore Farr MD, her husband, David Farr MD and grandson, Eric Farr.
Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Booth Dallas MD, son, Stephen, grandson, Andrew Farr.
Private funeral services will be held. Burial will take place in Sharpsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Fred's name may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401 or online at pcf.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home, Sharpsville Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020