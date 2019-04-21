Fred Resnick



Indianapolis - Devoted and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend passed away on April 17, 2019 at the age of 81. Fred was a life-long resident of Indianapolis, born on June 22, 1937 to the late Nathan and Rae (nee Pozner) Resnick. He was a 1955 graduate of Shortridge High School and graduated from Indiana University in 1959. Fred was the founder and President of The Madison Company, Inc. which assisted in securing financing for businesses throughout Indiana. Fred was widely respected by members of the Indiana banking community and often asked to speak at statewide banking conferences and to participate on the boards of various not for profit loan assistance organizations. He was honored to be a recipient of a lifetime achievement award from Premier Capital Corporation.



Fred was a lifelong member of Congregation Beth El Zedeck, proudly serving as its President from 1979-1981. Fred oversaw the establishment of the Beth El Zedeck Foundation. Fred enjoyed sharing his passions for golf, fishing, skeet shooting, boating and more with his entire family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy, and his children, David (Miriam) Resnick and Laurie (Lowell) Rolsky; grandchildren, Daniel (Andrea) and Alison Resnick, Jordan, Josh and Jeremy Rolsky; great grandson, Jonathan Resnick and sister, Jeannie Cohen. He will be loved and missed, and his memory will be forever cherished.



We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to the Doctors and nurses at Seton Specialty Hospital for the wonderful care and warmth they provided.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, 600 West 70th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Burial following in Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth-El Zedeck Foundation.



For shivah information please contact:



Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 317-873-4776. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019