|
|
Fred Stephen "Steve" Lawrenz
Greenwood - Fred Stephen "Steve" Lawrenz, 72 years young, of Greenwood, Indiana passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana after an ongoing battle of Parkinson's and Dementia. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Indiana Funeral Care - Greenwood Chapel, 2433 East Main Street, Greenwood, Indiana 46143. Burial will follow in Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019