Fred W. Isaacs
Delphi - Fred Wesley Isaacs, retired business and tax attorney and long-time resident of Delphi, Indiana, passed away from cancer March 13, 2019. He was 82.
Fred was born on August 10, 1936, in rural Indiana, the son of Emette Cleveland and Ida Mischa Lincks Isaacs.
Fred graduated from Cadiz High School in 1954 and married Loretta Mae Razor of New Castle. After serving in the Philippines with the Air Force, he graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in aeronautical and aerospace engineering. In 1972 Fred received his J.D. from Indiana University School of Law and was admitted to the Indiana Bar.
At the age of 75, Fred decided he wasn't interested in retirement and decided to become a long-haul trucker. After several years of driving all over the United States (he always loved to drive), Fred settled down to more local deliveries for Singletree Transportation.
Fred is survived by one sister, Phyll Ann (Judge) and his children: Fred Mitchell, Jennifer Renee (Weddle), Micki Jo (Harmeson), Josh Cameron, Patrick Lincks, Nathan Andrew, Zachary Russell, Nicholas Russell, and Mischa (Egolf); 30 grand and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of a funeral there will be a private service for immediate family only. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019