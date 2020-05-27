Freda B. Dotts
Indianapolis - Freda B. Dotts, of Indianapolis passed away on May 23, 2020. She was 93 years old. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bruce O. Dotts, Jr. She graduated from Ball State and was a registered nurse. She was mostly homemaker and the most wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We will deeply miss her. For a full length obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020.