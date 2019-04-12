Resources
Indianapolis - Age 79, passed away on March 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband the late Milton F. Jackson, Sr.

Service: 11:00 a.m., April 13, 2019 at Israel of God's Church (W.H.A), 2135 Fox Hill Dr., Indianapolis with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment at:Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements: Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Full obituary is available online at crownhill.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
