Freddy "Fred" Wayne Ellis
Carmel - Freddy "Fred" Wayne Ellis, 72, passed away April 11, 2019. He was born February 10, 1947, in Terre Haute, the son of Wayne Leroy and Martha Virginia (Beck) Ellis.
Fred grew up on a farm near South Bend where he enjoyed all the adventures and animals of living on a farm, especially his horses. He enjoyed showing horses in 4H and at horse shows in the area. He graduated from Lakeville High School in 1965. Fred then attended Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek, MI, where he majored in Journalism. While in college he was very active in the drama department and spent one summer doing summer stock theater at "The Barn" in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Fred moved to Carmel, Indiana in 1968 and joined the Carmel Fire Department in 1973. Fred retired from the Carmel Fire Department in 1990 after 17 years of faithful service. He then joined the family business at Ellis & Ellis Insurance Agency. He attended Grace Church where he was known as "Fritz " who manned the coffee station at the church services every Saturday evening. He followed a long family tradition of being a Mason and was a member of the Carmel Masonic Lodge #421.
He is survived by his mother, Martha Ellis; two sons, Aaron Ellis and Bradley Ellis; two grandchildren, Kennedy Ellis and Jacob Ellis; sister, Betsy (Steven) Bartlett; niece, Heather Costlow; and a nephew, Kyle Bartlett. He was preceded in passing by his father, Wayne Ellis.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, April 17th at 4:00 at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 East Carmel Drive. Visitation will be from 2:00 until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Carmel Fire Department CAP fund which is a Christmas program that provides food and clothing for families in need or The Chief Swails Education Fund which provides scholarships to children of Carmel firefighters. Fred's family so appreciated the care and love they received at Wellbrooke of Westfield in Fred's final days. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019