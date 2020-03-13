|
|
Frederic Griffin
Plainfield - Frederic O. Griffin, 75, of Plainfield, passed away March 11, 2020. He was born May 2, 1944 to the late Marion and Statia (Oberleas) Griffin in Henry County, IN. He received his BS in engineering from Purdue University and his MBA from the University of Indianapolis. He was a member of Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg. He worked for Duke Energy as an electrical engineer for 42 years, retiring in 2008. Family was very important to Fred and his greatest joy in retirement was spending summers in Bay View, Michigan. For him, Bay View was all about faith, family, friends and music. Fred is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan J. (Rhodes) Griffin; a daughter, Cynthia S. (Greg) Miller; two sons: David F. and Michael P. (Stephanie) Griffin; four grandchildren: Lindley, Megan, Michael and Gavin Griffin; and four step-grandchildren: Victoria Miller, Andrea Cox, Richard and Sylvia Miller. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 10:30 am at Connection Pointe Christian Church, 1800 N. Green St. (enter door 10), Brownsburg, IN. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bay View Association, P.O. Box 583, Petoskey, MI 49770. Online condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020