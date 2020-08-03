Frederick BlankenhornIndianapolis - Frederick Frank Blankenhorn passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1924, in his home on Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis, IN, to Geneva and Frederick Oliver Blankenhorn. He was their first child.He went to IPS schools and graduated from Arsenal Technical High school in June of 1943. He then enlisted into the U.S. Army and served our country in WWII in Europe. He said the ocean liner that he was on was a little rough and he became very sea sick. Once he arrived in Marseilles, France, his first meal was SPAM. He has loved it ever since and has instilled this love in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was wounded during the war and spent a lot of time in the hospitals overseas and back in the states. When he was strong enough to go home, he began his college career at Butler University. There he met his wife, Janice Brink. Fred graduated in 1950 with a BS in Chemistry. He then began his career at Stewart Warner.Fred and Janice were married on February 23, 1952. Together they loved sailing at the Indianapolis Sailing Club, Lake Monroe, and Lake Michigan. Fred also loved playing golf and fixing anything that was not working. He was also a Trekie.Fred was considered an expert in the field of Brazing (metallurgy) and chemical engineering. He worked at Stewart Warner from 1950 to 1994. Fred worked on the Apollo mission and some on his handiwork still rests on the surface of the moon. At the age of 70, he retired for the first time, then he went back to work and retired a second time in 1998, at the age of 74. He continued consulting work for 10 more years before retiring for the third time, in 2010. Fred's next job was with Aerotek, as a consultant, and retired at the age of 92. He loved his work and was dedicated to it!Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his parents; and siblings, Gail Blankenhorn Lippi, Garland Paul Blankenhorn, and Duane Keefer Blankenhorn.Fred is survived by his children; Phillip Blankenhorn, Peter (Kristie) Blankenhorn, and Jill (Ken) Blankenhorn Schoch; grandchildren, Rebecca (John) Constantine, Corbin (Erica) Schoch, A.J. Schoch, Stuart Blankenhorn, and Max (Allie) Blankenhorn; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Jackson, and Chloe Constantine.Fred's favorite foods were vanilla ice cream, white wedding cake, chili, and White Castle Hamburgers. He loved listening to music from opera, Broadway musicals, and Frank Sinatra.Fred was an honest devoted husband and father. He had a very simple but profound philosophy on life, it was to never stop learning and Fix-it Yourself! He taught us to be generous and "Make a hundred."Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, Indianapolis Chapel.