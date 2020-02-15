Resources
Indianapolis - Frederick C. Corey, 93, passed away on February 13, 2020. Fred was born on September 5, 1926 to Charles and Zemurod Corey who both preceded him in death. He attended Shortridge High School, Indiana University, and was both a member of Theta Chi fraternity and a Mason. Fred was an entrepreneur, owning several restaurants including Frisch's Big Boys and Roy Rogers Roast Beef, and later sold insurance for Golden Rule. Fred was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing cards with his buddies. His humor and generosity will be missed by his loving family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Corinne.

Visitation will be on February 18th at 10:00 am at St. George Orthodox Christian Church, 10748 E. 116th Street, Fishers. Services will follow immediately at 11:00 am. Donations may be made to St. George Orthodox Church. His family wishes to thank the many caregivers at Harrison Terrace for their care and compassion.
