Frederick Daniel "Dan" Fitzpatrick



Greenwood - 72, of Greenwood, IN passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A proud U.S. Army veteran, Dan was born on January 19, 1948 in Huntington, West Virginia to Hobert and Lorene "Patty" Fitzpatrick. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joy Mannon (James) and Yvonne Moore (Robert), and one brother, Joseph Fitzpatrick. Survivors include daughter, Hope, son, Daniel, and his grandchildren; brothers, Hobert "Bud" (Joyce) and Roland "Tom"; sisters, Betty Ann Schwerin, Jewel Webb, and Gladys "Annette" Kunish, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Dan will be dearly missed by his sweetheart, Betty Howell. The family extends their deep appreciation to the nurses and staff of Greenwood Meadows and of Community-South Hospital for their kindness and care. Interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, WV. A private graveside service is planned for a future date.









