Frederick Daniel "Dan" Fitzpatrick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Daniel "Dan" Fitzpatrick

Greenwood - 72, of Greenwood, IN passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A proud U.S. Army veteran, Dan was born on January 19, 1948 in Huntington, West Virginia to Hobert and Lorene "Patty" Fitzpatrick. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joy Mannon (James) and Yvonne Moore (Robert), and one brother, Joseph Fitzpatrick. Survivors include daughter, Hope, son, Daniel, and his grandchildren; brothers, Hobert "Bud" (Joyce) and Roland "Tom"; sisters, Betty Ann Schwerin, Jewel Webb, and Gladys "Annette" Kunish, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Dan will be dearly missed by his sweetheart, Betty Howell. The family extends their deep appreciation to the nurses and staff of Greenwood Meadows and of Community-South Hospital for their kindness and care. Interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, WV. A private graveside service is planned for a future date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 3 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved