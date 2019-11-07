|
|
Frederick E. West
Plainfield - Frederick E. West, 75, of Plainfield, passed away on November 7, 2019. He was born on January 10, 1944 in Washington, IN to the late Samuel Jr. and Carolyn West. Frederick worked for Allison Transmission as a machine repair man. He enjoyed watching TV, golfing and bowling in his spare time. Visitation will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Maple Hill Cemetery Chapel at 10:30 am with burial to follow. Survivors include his loving wife, Vicki West; daughter, Mary Anne McElravy; grandchild, Jessica McElravy. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the (Great Midwest Affiliate Memorials & Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674).www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019