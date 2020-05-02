Frederick I. Smith
Indianapolis - 91, Was called home to Join his beautiful bride , parents , siblings and our Heavenly Father on April 27, 2020 after losing his battle against COVID -19
He is survived by three children: Carla Turk , Michael Smith and Brian Smith. He often said that his three grandchildren and five great grandchildren are what kept him young at heart.
Fred is a proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Murat Shriners of Indianapolis, UAW Local 933, and the North Park Masonic Lodge. He also served our country with the Army during the Korean War.
Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for the extended obituary.
Indianapolis - 91, Was called home to Join his beautiful bride , parents , siblings and our Heavenly Father on April 27, 2020 after losing his battle against COVID -19
He is survived by three children: Carla Turk , Michael Smith and Brian Smith. He often said that his three grandchildren and five great grandchildren are what kept him young at heart.
Fred is a proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Murat Shriners of Indianapolis, UAW Local 933, and the North Park Masonic Lodge. He also served our country with the Army during the Korean War.
Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for the extended obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 2 to May 10, 2020.