Lawrence - Died April 8, 2020 at the age of 88 after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis and heart related problems.

Fred was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church for 63 yrs. He was a Eucharist Minister serving at Mass, Community Hospitals, and making house visits to bring Holy Communion to shut-ins. He taught Catechism classes and served in various parish ministries.

He was a Marine Corp veteran who served in the Korean War in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

Later he was active in the local politics of Lawrence. He served as a Precinct Committeeman and Ward Chairman. When Lawrence grew from a town to a city, Fred was elected to the first City Council of Lawrence. He was also elected to the Lawrence Township school board for four years, serving as President from 1979-1980. He was also appointed to the Lawrence Board of Zoning Appeals.

Fred was preceded in death by: his parents, Theodore and Irma Miller; brothers, Robert Miller and Theodore Miller; sisters, Elsa King, Irma Herford and Mary Miller Dale; and grandson, Justin Russell.

Surviving family members are his wife of 68 years, Shirley Miller; daughter, Theresa (Jim) Russell; sons, Eric (Melissa) Miller and Andrew Miller; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Due to the Corona virus pandemic, service will be private. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Please visit www.legacycremationfuneral.com for updates.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
