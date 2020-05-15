Frederick John "Fred" Conrad
1920 - 2020
Frederick "Fred" John Conrad

Frederick "Fred" John Conrad passed away May 7, 2020 at the age of 99. Fred was born in Indianapolis to the late Frederick George Conrad and Mary Ellen (McDermott) Conrad on September 21, 1920. He graduated in 1939 from Cathedral High School and served in the Air Force during World War II. While serving, his B24 plane was shot down over Romania during the Poelesti Raids. He was captured and was a prisoner of war in Bucharest until Romania surrendered to the Allied Forces in September 1944.

Fred was married to Doris (Nelson) Conrad for 73 years until her passing. He is survived by three of his five children, Mary Florence Forsythe (Bill), Cecilia Conrad, and Vincent Conrad (Stacey), seven grandchildren and eigth great-grandchildren. Fred was predeceased by his sons, Steve Conrad (Elaine) and Fritz Conrad.

Fred was a great storyteller recalling what it was like to grow up and live in Indianapolis from 1920 to the present. He was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for 25 years. A longtime resident of Lockerbie Square until 2016, Fred was well known in the neighborhood and remained friends with several of the residents until his passing.

A Celebration of Life and mass will be held on what would have been Fred's 100th Birthday, September 21, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Fred would have wanted to leave you with an Irish saying he was fond of, "May God always keep you in the palm of his hand"






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
