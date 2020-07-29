Frederick Leo Sputh, DDS, MSD
Lafayette - Frederick Leo Sputh, DDS, MSD 76 of Lafayette, was called to his eternal home with the Lord on July 27, 2020. Born May 2, 1944, in Indianapolis, to Dr. Carl and Ruth Sputh, he enjoyed a happy childhood full of warmth, laughter and creativity. He was the oldest of three brothers and one sister. After graduating from Beloit College in 1966, he entered the naval officer candidate school and eventually served under four different Admirals on aircraft carriers. In 1967 he married his high school sweetheart, Ann Stoelting, whom he had known since the first grade. She survives as well as their son, Dr. Eric Sputh of Tuscaloosa (wife Kelly) and daughter, Amy Shelton (husband Scott) of Wheaton, IL as well as six adored grandchildren whom affectionally called him Grosspapa.
Upon completion of his naval carrier as Lieutenant JG, he entered Indiana University School of Dentistry and graduated with distinction and membership into the honorary Omicron Kappa Upsilon. He went on to receive a master's in Orthodontics. Today, after over 30 years of practicing orthodontics in Lafayette, he will be warmly remembered with smiles made beautiful by his artful work. His staff of many years and patients admired his personal interest, creativity, humor and compassion.
Together with his wife of over 53 years, they shared a life of adventure and traveled the world visiting every continent except Antarctica.
He served as president of many organizations including the Board of Directors on Indiana University School of Dentistry Alumni Association, West Central Dental Society, and the Hoosier Orthodontic Forum. Having been inducted into the International College of Dentist as well as the American College of Dentists, he also received the Maynard K. Hine Medal of Leadership Award, the Honor Dentist of the West Central Dental Society and the Distinguished Service Award of the IU School of Dentistry Alumni Association. The IU Dental Alumni Association nicknamed him their honorary "sea caption" for planning many of their alumni cruises.
His local community service included being a board member on Big Brothers Big Sisters, United Way, the Lafayette Country Club, Tippecanoe Historical Society and the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra.
As a long member of Covenant Evangelical Church, he enjoyed learning Biblical truth, close friendship with his wonderful small group of study, and fellowship with men in Bible Study Fellowship.
He has left his family with a legacy of patience, Christian values, wisdom, infectious humor, compassion, tenderness, courage and ethical character.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters at 3805 Fortune Dr, Lafayette, IN 47905, Bbbs.org
or Covenant EPC, and/or BSF at 211 Knox Drive West Lafayette, IN 47906 connect@covenantepc.org
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020, celebrating the life of Fred at Lafayette Country Club. Mask and social distancing are required.
A private family burial took place at place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
